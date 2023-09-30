NFL: The two Miami Dolphins WRs could be the most explosive duo

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying a 3-0 winning streak, one of the few teams that will enter Week 4 undefeated. They are likely to preserve their streak against the Buffalo Bills by using their explosive WR duo.

However, the Dolphins’ weak point is their defensive line, which is ranked 21st out of 32 teams, allowing 23.7 points per game.

The good news is that despite their defensive headaches, the Dolphins have high production on offense, led by Raheem Mostert, who is the player with the most points entering Week 4.

Who are the Dolphins’ explosive WR duo?

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the most exciting and dynamic wide receivers in the NFL. Both players are known for their blazing speed, elite route running, and ability to make big plays downfield.

Hill, who was acquired by the Miami Dolphins in an 2022 offseason trade, is one of the most explosive players in the league. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and he is also a dangerous return man.

Waddle, who is entering his second season in the NFL, is a rising star. He is one of the fastest players in the league, and he has excellent hands and ball skills. In his rookie season, Waddle had 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

Speed: Hill and Waddle are two of the fastest players in the NFL. Hill has run a 4.29 40-yard dash, while Waddle has run a 4.37. Their speed allows them to get behind defenses and create big plays downfield.

Route running: Hill and Waddle are both excellent route runners. They are able to create separation from defenders and get open in tight coverage.

Hands and ball skills: Hill and Waddle both have excellent hands and ball skills. They are able to catch passes in traffic and make difficult catches.

Scheme fit: The Dolphins run a Mike McDaniel offense, which is based on the Shanahan system. This offense is designed to create big plays downfield, and it is a perfect fit for Hill and Waddle’s skillsets.