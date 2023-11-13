Buffalo Bills come to MNF hoping to win to forget the 18-24 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals that they suffered last week. On the other hand, the Denver Broncos only think about preserving their current 2-week winning streak and making it grow a little more.

This game will be as intense as it rarely happens during Monday Night Football clashes, the desperation of the Bills is evident, they do not want to fall into a 5-5, while the Broncos are breathing fresh air after several bad weeks.

Tuning in to Monday Night Football on the radio is a classic American tradition, especially for those who are driving home from work or away from a television. The excitement of the game, the passionate commentary, and the vivid imagery painted by the broadcasters transport listeners to the heart of the action, making them feel like they’re right there in the stands.

Radio stations for Bills vs Broncos Week 10 game

According to the NFL they have a contract with Westwood One Sports, they have a chain of affiliate stations across the United States that include stations such as WEEI-FM/93.7 in Boston, WXYT-FM/97.1 in Detroit and KEPN/1600 in Denver. In case you do not find your city on the list, you can use the official Westood One Sports search engine at https://westwoodonesports.com/stations/.

City/State Monday Night Football stations Boston WEEI-FM/93.7 Detroit WXYT-FM/97.1 Phoenix KQFN/1580 Denver KEPN/1600 Baltimore WJZ-FM/105.7 Buffalo (NY) WGR 550 Sports Radio

Whether it’s a thrilling touchdown pass, a bone-crunching tackle, or a game-winning field goal, the radio announcer’s enthusiasm and expert analysis bring each play to life, making it feel just as exhilarating as if you were watching it on television.

As you cruise down the highway, the radio announcer’s voice becomes your personal guide, narrating the unfolding drama of the game. The crack of the pads, the roar of the crowd, and the whistle of the referees all come alive through the speakers, creating an immersive auditory experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

After this game the Buffalo Bills stay at home to play against the New York Jets and then in Week 12 they will have a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.