How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will face off in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills, currently in second place in the AFC East with a record of 5-4, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Bengals in Week 9. The Broncos, on the other hand, will be trying to build on their two-game winning streak and move closer to a playoff berth in the AFC West.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos online free in the US on Fubo]

Buffalo Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last week in what was a tough loss for them by 18-24. But they are still in good shape to make the playoffs, with a couple more wins things could improve for them.

Denver Broncos won in Week 7 and 8 against Green Bay Packers 19-17 and against Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 respectively, and the best thing is that they were resting during Bye Week 9. So far the Broncos have only one victory on the road after three games, at Soldier Field against the Bears by 31-28.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos be played?

Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Monday, November 13 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The Bills’ offense is one of the most explosive in the NFL, averaging 26.7 points per game. Quarterback Josh Allen is having another outstanding season, throwing for 2,423 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Monday, November 13, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncoswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.