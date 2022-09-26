The beginning of the 2022 NFL season has not been easy for the New England Patriots. Now, after Mac Jones got injured, there is a backup quarterback ready to take the job until he comes back.

The New England Patriots trusted Mac Jones to be their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, he got injured in the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens and now there will be a backup player that will take his spot until he returns.

After Tom Brady left Massachusetts, people started doubting if the Patriots could be the dominant team it was with TB12. It has not been an easy task, but surprisingly they didn't do it so bad in their first season without him and advanced with a Wild Card spot.

First, Cam Newton took control of the offense, but he didn't live up to the expectations. Now, it was Mac Jones the starting quarterback, but after he suffered a high ankle sprain, another player will be on charge of throwing the passes in New England.

Who is New England Patriots' backup quarterback?

During Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, Mac Jones left the game showing too much pain, but it was uncertain the status of the injury. Now, it was revealed that he suffered a 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain that will need at least four weeks to recover.

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will hear a second opinion on the injury. Both parties want to avoid surgery as it could get him out of the fields for the rest of the year.

If the current status stays like that, Mac Jones will miss the games against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. During this time, Brian Hoyer is set to be the starting quarterback while rookie Bailey Zappe will be behind him.

Brian Hoyer, 36, is in his third stint with the Patriots. He has been in nine teams throughout his career: Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts; only in two of those he has been considered as a starting quarterback for at least one season (Browns and Texans).