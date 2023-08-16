Ja’Marr Chase is one of the wide receivers that helped the Cincinnati Bengals, along with Joe Burrow and another list of young players, reach the Super Bowl LVI. Although they lost to the Rams, it was a good season for the franchise.

However, Chase has been dealing with a personal problem since 2021. Although some people were already aware of the matter, it was only a few hours ago that it was learned that he had asked a court for help to get a woman to leave him alone.

This is not the first time that a Bengals player has had this type of problem. Some people remember when Chad Ochocinco (Johnson) had multiple personal problems during his years with the franchise from 2001 to 2010.

What problem does Ja’Marr Chase have with a woman since 2021?

According to a recent article published on TMZ Sports, Ja’Marr Chase filed for a temporary restraining order against a woman named Ambar Hunter on Tuesday, August 15. Hunter has been spreading lies about Chase and his family for over a year.

Apparently, according to TMZ Sports, Chase met Hunter in 2021 and they went out on a single date. Chase did not want anything more after that, but Hunter became upset when he ended things with her.

Ambar is not only attacking Ja’Marr Chase, but she is also directly attacking his mother by posting on Instagram about Chase’s mother practicing voodoo and black magic.

