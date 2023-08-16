Bryce Young was criticized after the Carolina Panthers drafted him due to his short height for a quarterback. However, after training camp, things changed. So far, he has shown that he has what it takes to be a starter. Two other young quarterbacks have also shown that they have what it takes to be starters in the NFL.

Experience is key for a quarterback to take a franchise far into the season. Bryce Young does not have that experience in the NFL, but he does have experience from his college years just like other rookie quarterbacks.

So far, no rookie quarterback has won a Super Bowl in their first season. The closest a rookie came to a recent big game was Brock Purdy, who fell one win away from the Super Bowl.

Who are the other two rookie quarterbacks that will be starters in 2023?

According to Adam Schefter and other sources, Bryce Young will not be the only rookie quarterback who will start in 2023. Two other quarterbacks have also earned their starting jobs: Anthony Richardson with the Indianapolis Colts and C.J. Stroud with the Houston Texans. A final decision has not yet been made on Stroud, but it is highly probable that he will be the starter.

Other teams have rookies with two years or more in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a top “rookie” in Trevor Lawrence, and the San Francisco 49ers have Brock Purdy for what would be his first season as a full-time starter.