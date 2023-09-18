This year, the Houston Texans decided to draft C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick. With only two games played, the rookie has proven that he’s a better quarterback than Chicago Bears‘ Justin Fields thanks to an unbelievable stat.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans decided to add a new quarterback to their roster. After Byrce Young was selected with the 1st overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, Houston went for C.J. Stroud, former Ohio State player.

Despite initial doubts from several scouts about C.J. Stroud’s reliability as a quarterback, he is already proving them wrong. While the Texans haven’t secured a win with him yet, Stroud has delivered solid performances, outshining Justin Fields in the process.

C.J. Stroud achieves record in 25 fewer starts than Justin Fields

It took C.J. Stroud just two games to outperform Justin Fields in terms of statistics. The Chicago Bears’ quarterback has been struggling to demonstrate his value, and it appears that the team’s fans are growing frustrated with his performance.

During the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards. His team was unable to secure the victory, but it was a great performance by the rookie quarterback.

Stroud’s stats prove that he’s a better quarterback than Justin Fields, who has never thrown for more than 300 yards in a single game even though he has 25 more starts than the Texans’ player.

In 2021, Fields came close to achieving a 300+ passing yards game. While facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former 11th overall pick threw for 291 yards during his team’s 29-27 loss against the AFC North team.

Will the Chicago Bears move on from Justin Fields this year?

According to multiple reports, the Bears attempted to trade Justin Fields earlier this year but couldn’t find a team interested in acquiring his services. With his disappointing start to the 2023 season, these trade rumors have resurfaced.