Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts lose defensive player for the Eagles following a season-ending injury

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ performance this season in the NFL couldn’t be better, to the point where they are strong contenders to reach the Super Bowl. Under Nick Sirianni‘s leadership, they have been showcasing solid play and will look to confirm it this weekend against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. Unfortunately for Jalen Hurts, a serious injury to a defensive teammate has been confirmed, and the player will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The player in question is none other than linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who suffered a severe knee injury during Friday’s practice. While some medical tests are still pending, it appears that he will miss the remainder of the season alongside his team.

The news was confirmed by Jeff McLane through his X (formerly Twitter) account @Jeff_McLane: “Eagles LB Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice on Friday based upon the initial diagnosis, NFL sources said. Tough break for a special teams contributor who had also carved out a role as a fullback.”

This season, VanSumeren served as a backup for both Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun, though his most important role was on special teams and as a fullback in Philadelphia’s offense.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) walks to the field during joint training camp between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 13, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Nick Sirianni‘s Eagles will visit M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday to face none other than the Baltimore Ravens. A victory is crucial to maintaining their lead in the NFC East and continuing their strong push toward the playoffs.

Darius Slay will once again be sidelined for the team

While the situation for the Philadelphia Eagles this season is close to ideal, injuries continue to plague the roster under Nick Sirianni’s leadership. Darius Slay, one of the team’s most experienced players, will be absent once again for the second consecutive week.

Slay was ruled out of the game against the Ravens due to a concussion, and his place will be taken by Isaiah Rodgers. The cornerback spoke with the press ahead of the key matchup against Baltimore and shared his thoughts on what lies ahead.

“I have to trust myself,” said Rodgers. “It starts me with me, knowing that my teammates around me, my coaches, everybody believes in me, so I have to believe in myself first and foremost. It’s all about me going out there and be willing to play my role. At the end of the day, whether I’m coming off the bench or starting, I want to find a way to help the team.”

Jaguars vs Eagles NOV 03 November 3, 2024: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

vs Baltimore Ravens, December 1st – Week 13

vs Carolina Panthers, December 8th – Week 14

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 15th – Week 15

vs Washington Commanders, December 22nd – Week 16

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 29th – Week 17