Numbers show Seahawks have the best defense in the NFL

The old adage reads that the offense wins games and the defense wins championships. If that’s the case, then the Seattle Seahawks are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Mike Macdonald has turned the franchise around and is leading them back to the top of the defensive leaderboards for the first time since the ‘Legion of Boom’ era. And while they may not be as flashy, they’re definitely as good.

At least, that has been the case in the past couple of weeks. As pointed out by NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Seahawks’ defense has been lights out in the past couple of gams.

Seattle’s defensive dominance shouldn’t go unnoticed

“Seahawks defense the last two games: 9 total points allowed, 8 turnovers,” Russini wrote on X.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Coach Macdonald has now become the first Seahawks coach to win at least ten games in his first two seasons in charge of the team.

He’s done that with two different quarterbacks, and while it hasn’t been perfect, this team should be considered one of the biggest dark horses to come out of the NFC.