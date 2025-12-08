Trending topics:
nfl

Numbers show Seahawks have the best defense in the NFL

Mike Macdonald's Seahawks are shutting down their opposition.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.
© IMAGO / NurPhotoSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

The old adage reads that the offense wins games and the defense wins championships. If that’s the case, then the Seattle Seahawks are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Mike Macdonald has turned the franchise around and is leading them back to the top of the defensive leaderboards for the first time since the ‘Legion of Boom’ era. And while they may not be as flashy, they’re definitely as good.

At least, that has been the case in the past couple of weeks. As pointed out by NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Seahawks’ defense has been lights out in the past couple of gams.

Advertisement

Seattle’s defensive dominance shouldn’t go unnoticed

“Seahawks defense the last two games: 9 total points allowed, 8 turnovers,” Russini wrote on X.

mike-macdonald-seahawks

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Coach Macdonald has now become the first Seahawks coach to win at least ten games in his first two seasons in charge of the team.

Advertisement

He’s done that with two different quarterbacks, and while it hasn’t been perfect, this team should be considered one of the biggest dark horses to come out of the NFC.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

MLB Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly extend offer to rumored Phillies’ top target
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly extend offer to rumored Phillies’ top target

What happens if Chargers lose today to Eagles on MNF in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Chargers lose today to Eagles on MNF in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

Is Justin Herbert playing today for Chargers vs Eagles on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 14?
NFL

Is Justin Herbert playing today for Chargers vs Eagles on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Better Collective Logo