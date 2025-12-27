NY Yankees slow offseason draws candid take from GM Brian Cashman amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

The New York Yankees continue to face scrutiny for their measured approach this offseason, leaving fans impatient for roster reinforcements. While the team has re-signed Trent Grisham to a qualifying offer and extended reliever Pete Blackburn, the big splash moves that usually define the Bronx Bombers’ winters have been absent — especially with uncertainty still surrounding Cody Bellinger.

General manager Brian Cashman recently addressed the team’s cautious approach, offering insight into the challenges of the current market. “There’s not a lot of inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet,” Cashman said, via The New York Post, highlighting the difficulty of finding impactful free agents and trade targets.

Cashman further explained that much of the offseason activity has been preliminary. “It feels like there’s still a lot of information gathering and information sharing or preliminary negotiations that are taking place… rather than you’re in the red zone and you’re finishing stuff off,” he added. This honest appraisal underscores why the Yankees’ offseason has appeared slow compared to competitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why are fans frustrated with the Yankees’ offseason?

Despite a few re-signings, critics argue that the team’s pace is frustrating, especially given other franchises making bold moves. Thomas Carannante of Yanks Go Yard noted that the Yankees’ slow action contrasts sharply with small-market teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have already bolstered their roster.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees in action during the game against the Astros. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Could the Yankees enter 2026 without key additions?

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees confident Cody Bellinger won’t bolt to NY Mets, rival teams

With payroll reportedly capped under $300 million, the Yankees may face limitations on major signings like Bellinger. Manager Aaron Boone added that another starting pitcher would be “nice” but not critical, signaling cautious optimism rather than urgency.

Advertisement

SurveyIs the Yankees’ slow offseason approach concerning? Is the Yankees’ slow offseason approach concerning? already voted 0 people