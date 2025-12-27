Trending topics:
SOCCER

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to reach goals No. 955 and 956 in Al Nassr’s win vs Al-Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals No. 955 and 956 against Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League, extending his historic career tally as Al Nassr stayed atop the standings in Riyadh.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC during a Saudi Pro League match.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC during a Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to cement his status as soccer’s all‑time leading scorer. The Portuguese star scored twice against Al‑Akhdoud, reaching 955 and 956 career goals and playing a decisive role in Al Nassr Club’s 3–0 victory in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr hosted the match at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh and, with the win, strengthened its position at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 30 points.

The team entered the game in strong form after a dominant 5–1 win over Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two, where Ronaldo made his debut in the tournament at King Saud University Stadium.

Ronaldo’s two-goal performance highlights his continued impact on Al Nassr, offering both scoring prowess and leadership as the team chases another league title. His consistency keeps the spotlight firmly on the superstar as he adds to his staggering career tally.

How did Ronaldo score?

Ronaldo opened the scoring on a corner kick in the 31st minute, calmly directing the ball into the net. He added a second goal in the 46th minute with a clever back‑heel finish, demonstrating his precision and timing against Al‑Akhdoud’s defense.

Al Nassr close it out convincingly

With Al Akhdoud struggling to contain the pressure, Al Nassr continued to dictate play. The result was effectively sealed when Joao Felix added a third goal, finishing with his right foot from the center of the box into the bottom-right corner to make it 3–0.

The comfortable win reinforces Al Nassr’s position at the top of the table, with Ronaldo’s goals once again serving as the foundation for a dominant league performance.

Alexander Rosquez
Better Collective Logo