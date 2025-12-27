Stefon Diggs issues strong criticism of Patriots teammate who deserved Pro Bowl selection

There’s no doubt that the New England Patriots’ season has been one of the most successful in years. Currently battling for the top spot in the AFC, two of their players have been named to the upcoming Pro Bowl, but Stefon Diggs believes there’s another teammate who also deserved the call.

The two players selected to represent their conference are quarterback Drake Maye and his teammate Christian Gonzalez. Diggs, meanwhile, stated that in his view, Marcus Jones also deserved to be chosen, though he made it clear that the focus remains solely on the playoffs.

“I don’t think nobody really care about it,” Diggs told reporters, per Carlos A. Lopez. “Personally, I think Marcus Jones should’ve been in the Pro Bowl… [But], we’re kinda focusing on something bigger.”

The Patriots cornerback is having a standout season, serving as one of the key pillars in Mike Vrabel’s defense. Still, as Diggs noted, the attention is clearly on the postseason.

Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots.

Jones’ stellar campaign

Marcus Jones has been a defensive revelation for the New England Patriots this season, evolving into one of the league’s most reliable slot cornerbacks. His impressive stat line of 43 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, and 11 passes defended—all while maintaining 0 forced fumbles—underscores his disciplined yet opportunistic style of play.

Beyond his lockdown coverage, his dual-threat capability as an All-Pro caliber returner has provided the Patriots with elite field position, making him an indispensable cornerstone of their 2025 playoff push.

Eyes on the playoffs

The New England Patriots (12-3) are locked in a fierce battle with the Denver Broncos for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the crucial first-round bye. To secure the top spot, New England must stay perfect in its final two division matchups, starting with a road game against the New York Jets, December 28th, followed by the regular-season finale at home against the Miami Dolphins on January 4th.