The Green Bay Packers were favorites to win the NFC North and possibly the Super Bowl before the start of the season due to the trade with the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons and an offense led by Jordan Love.

However, due to multiple injuries, the story is completely different. The Packers have a 9-5-1 record, and after two consecutive losses, they face a very difficult path to winning the NFC North.

As if that weren’t enough, Parsons is out for the rest of the season and Love’s status is uncertain for the remainder of the schedule. With a wide-open NFC, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 could be crucial.

Is Jordan Love playing today for Packers vs Ravens?

No. Jordan Love is not playing today for the Packers against the Ravens because the quarterback didn’t clear the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the game against the Bears. Malik Willis will take his place.

What happens if Green Bay Packers lose today against Ravens in NFL Week 17?

If the Packers lose today against the Baltimore Ravens, they will no longer have a chance to win the NFC North. Green Bay would fall to a 9-6-1 record, making the Chicago Bears (11-4) unreachable at the top of the division.

Are the Packers eliminated from playoffs with a loss to Ravens?

The Packers are not eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a loss to the Ravens, as they have already clinched a spot in the postseason. It all happened thanks to the Vikings defeating the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

Can the Packers still win the NFC North?

The Packers can still claim the NFC North if they win out and the Bears lose against the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. In that scenario, Green Bay would finish with an 11-5-1 record and Chicago with an 11-6 record. The tie in the game with the Dallas Cowboys would be the difference.