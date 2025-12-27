Trending topics:
NFL

Are Packers eliminated from NFL playoffs with a loss against Ravens today in Week 17?

The Green Bay Packers had control of the NFC North, but everything has changed. Find out if they could be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesJordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were favorites to win the NFC North and possibly the Super Bowl before the start of the season due to the trade with the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons and an offense led by Jordan Love.

However, due to multiple injuries, the story is completely different. The Packers have a 9-5-1 record, and after two consecutive losses, they face a very difficult path to winning the NFC North.

As if that weren’t enough, Parsons is out for the rest of the season and Love’s status is uncertain for the remainder of the schedule. With a wide-open NFC, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 could be crucial.

Advertisement

Is Jordan Love playing today for Packers vs Ravens?

No. Jordan Love is not playing today for the Packers against the Ravens because the quarterback didn’t clear the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the game against the Bears. Malik Willis will take his place.

What happens if Green Bay Packers lose today against Ravens in NFL Week 17?

If the Packers lose today against the Baltimore Ravens, they will no longer have a chance to win the NFC North. Green Bay would fall to a 9-6-1 record, making the Chicago Bears (11-4) unreachable at the top of the division.

Advertisement
NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

see also

NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

Are the Packers eliminated from playoffs with a loss to Ravens?

The Packers are not eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a loss to the Ravens, as they have already clinched a spot in the postseason. It all happened thanks to the Vikings defeating the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

Can the Packers still win the NFC North?

The Packers can still claim the NFC North if they win out and the Bears lose against the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. In that scenario, Green Bay would finish with an 11-5-1 record and Chicago with an 11-6 record. The tie in the game with the Dallas Cowboys would be the difference.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?
NFL

What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?

Are Ravens eliminated from playoffs with loss to Packers?
NFL

Are Ravens eliminated from playoffs with loss to Packers?

What happens if Ravens lose today to Packers in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Ravens lose today to Packers in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

Robert Lewandowski blames ‘mistranslation’ for past tension with Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d’Or
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski blames ‘mistranslation’ for past tension with Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d’Or

Better Collective Logo