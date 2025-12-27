Is Trae Young playing today, December 27, for Hawks vs Knicks?

The Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks in an NBA regular-season matchup that promises high-level entertainment, fueled by a rivalry that has grown increasingly intense over the years. Much of that tension centers on one player, which immediately raises the key question ahead of tipoff: Will Trae Young play?

According to Underdog NBA, Trae Young is available to play and no longer carries an injury designation on the report. After dealing with a right quad contusion earlier in the week, Young is now expected to suit up without restrictions against the Knicks. The Hawks’ star has appeared in four consecutive games, including a 30-point performance in Friday’s 126–111 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Hawks enter the matchup looking to snap a five-game losing streak. After winning just two of their last 11 games, Young’s likely availability gives Atlanta a much-needed boost on the road against one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trae Young’s numbers

After posting eight points, 10 assists, and one steal in 20 minutes in his first game back since October 29, Young has steadily returned to form. He has scored at least 22 points in each of his last three games, including two performances with 30 or more points.

Advertisement

Since returning, Young is averaging 23.8 points, 10.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from three-point range, and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line. His offensive rhythm has been a key stabilizer for an Atlanta lineup built around his playmaking.

Advertisement

see also Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, December 27, for Mavericks vs Kings?

One of Young’s best performances of the season came in a 152–150 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the highest-scoring game in the NBA this year. He finished that night with 35 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including seven three-pointers, along with nine assists.

Advertisement

Trae Young’s rivalry with the Knicks

Young’s history against the Knicks is well-documented. During the 2019–20 season, he delivered some of his most explosive performances against New York, averaging 44.0 points and 10.6 assists across three games while routinely silencing Madison Square Garden.

That tension carried into the following season, as Young continued to deliver clutch shots and high-level performances whenever the Knicks stood in front of him. His confidence and shot-making repeatedly turned hostile crowds into part of the spectacle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rivalry reached its peak during the 2021 NBA postseason, when the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in the first round. In Game 1, Young sealed a 107–105 win with a game-winning floater, finishing with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

More recently, he eliminated the Knicks from the 2024 NBA Cup at Madison Square Garden, posting 22 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, then celebrating at center court by mimicking a dice roll over the Knicks logo, a moment that further cemented the rivalry.