Is Josh Giddey playing today, December 27, for Bulls vs Bucks?

The Chicago Bulls (15-15) host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-19) tonight at the United Center for NBA regular season action, but the status of breakout star Josh Giddey hangs in the balance.

According to the latest official NBA injury report for Saturday, December 27, the Bulls have listed Josh Giddey as available to play despite being listed earlier as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Chicago enters the second night of a back-to-back in peak form, having notched their fifth consecutive victory with a 109-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Giddey was instrumental in that win, flirting with a triple-double by recording 12 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

In his first season in Chicago, the 23-year-old Australian has been a revelation, averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. It’s great news for Billy Donovan to have Giddey available tonight, as he remains a fundamental piece of his system.

Josh Giddey dribbles the ball during a game. (Getty Images)

Milwaukee awaits the ‘Greek Freak’

While Chicago manages Giddey’s status, the Milwaukee Bucks are expecting a massive reinforcement. Multiple reports indicate that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return tonight after missing eight games with a right calf strain. The Bucks also list Gary Trent Jr. (calf) as questionable, while Taurean Prince (neck) remains out.

The Bulls’ injury report is relatively light. Rookie Noa Essengue is the only other name listed; he remains out for the season following shoulder surgery.