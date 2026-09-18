NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo sends warning to Rams ahead of blockbuster Week 2 game

Cam Skattebo has already shown that he can make an impact on the biggest stages of his young NFL career, and the New York Giants running back will have another opportunity to do so Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Giants and Rams set to meet under the lights, Skattebo was asked whether primetime games bring something different out of him.

Skattebo has arguably delivered his most memorable performances when the spotlight has been at its brightest. That history made the question particularly interesting ahead of Monday Night Football, especially after Skattebo emerged as an important part of the Giants’ offense during their Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Skattebo’s response was confident. He insisted that he approaches every game with the same intensity, but he also acknowledged something that should catch the Rams’ attention: when the lights come on, he believes he tends to play his best football.

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Cam Skattebo explains why he thrives in primetime

Cam Skattebo was asked whether he is an emotion-based performer who gets an extra boost when playing under the lights. His initial response was that the attention surrounding primetime does not change how he approaches the game.

“I feel like I’m the best player on the field and you guys notice it more when the lights are on because more people are paying attention. I’m going to play the same exact way I do every game. So, if the lights are on, lights are on. If the lights aren’t on, you’re still going to see me play the same ball just as much the same amount of people aren’t paying attention.”

That confidence is consistent with the way Skattebo has approached his transition to the NFL. He does not believe he needs a different mindset simply because the audience is larger, arguing that his effort and physical style remain the same regardless of the game’s importance or television audience.

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However, Skattebo did acknowledge that there is something about primetime that can bring out an even higher level of performance. That distinction could be particularly important for the Rams as they prepare to deal with one of the Giants’ most physical offensive weapons.

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After explaining that he plays hard every time he steps onto the field, Cam Skattebo admitted that primetime can provide some additional fuel. He does not see it as changing his approach, but rather as another environment in which his natural intensity can shine through.

“Okay, the lights are on, I’m going to play just the same ball as I always play. I’m the type to, when the lights are on, I do probably play my best ball. That’s probably how it is. But I feel like I play well every game, every game I get on the field, I play as hard as I can and give it my best shot.”

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That combination of confidence and consistency is what makes Skattebo’s comments notable ahead of Monday night. Cam is not promising that he will suddenly become a different player against the Rams, but he is acknowledging that the biggest stages have historically brought out some of his best football.

Now Los Angeles has to prepare for a physical Giants running back who already believes he belongs among the best players on the field. With the lights on at SoFi Stadium and a national audience watching, Skattebo will have another opportunity to prove it.