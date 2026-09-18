Report: Aaron Donald hopes he can make Rams re-debut in Week 2 vs NY Giants

Aaron Donald is close to making his comeback to the Los Angeles Rams totally official against the New York Giants in Week 2.

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly eager to see if Aaron Donald makes his 2026 NFL season debut. It seems like Week 2 could be the time he comes back in a primetime game against the New York Giants.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Aaron Donald himself “hopes” to play in Week 2’s Monday Night Football vs. Giants. Donald was close to play in Australia but ended up not traveling with the team. Now, it seems like he is ready to go.

The Rams need Donald bad right now. Myles Garrett was sent to the Injury Reserve list and is confirmed that he isn’t playing vs. Giants in Week 2. Hence, Donald’s presence would really strengthen the Rams defensive line.

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The Rams defense was really underwhelming in Week 1

It might have been the jet-lag, or Kyle Shanahan’s schemes, but the Rams were trumped in Week 1. The New York Giants have a very young, talented offense, so the Rams must avoid another bad outing.

The Rams allowed 379 total yards and 174 rushing yards. They couldn’t stop the run at all. Donald is massive to help improve that aspect of the game. Meanwhile, the Giants were able to put 394 total yards with 165 rushing yards in Week 1. The Rams must stop Cam Skattebo.

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NY Giants vs Rams is one of the most intriguing games of Week 2

The Giants have plenty of eyeballs on them after revamping the whole franchise by bringing John Harbaugh in as head coach and recovering Malik Nabers as the best wideout on the team.

As for the Rams, they were supposed to be juggernauts and got humbled by divisional rivals 49ers in Week 1. Hence, now they have to bounce back. It’s a battle of stacked roster vs. young core, and also a battle of momentums.