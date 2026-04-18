NY Giants complicate things for Dexter Lawrence as report confirms sky-high price for trade suitors

The New York Giants are setting a steep price for any team interested in acquiring Dexter Lawrence, signaling they are in no rush to move one of their most talented defensive players. As trade speculation continues to build, they appear intent on maximizing value.

This stance comes amid a complicated backdrop. Lawrence is reportedly seeking a significant raise, potentially approaching $30 million per year, while also coming off a 2025 season that did not fully match his established level of play. That combination creates a challenging equation for any potential suitor.

According to a report Paul Schwartz, the Giants want a lot for the star player. “If negotiations do not result in an agreement, the Giants would be willing to trade Lawrence, and their asking price would start at a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and not all first-round picks are created equal. They figure to want a top-10 pick and then would likely ask for an additional pick. If the first round pick was out of the top 10, they would seek several more picks.”

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Will the Giants trade Dexter Lawrence?

The Giants don’t seem to be making things easy to facilitate a trade. The price to pay for any team is very high, and they also don’t want to give the player more money. For them, the current contract dictates that things should remain as they are. A huge dilemma.

From a talent perspective, Lawrence has already proven he can be a dominant force on the defensive line. However, the context matters. A down statistical year in 2025, combined with a looming contract that could approach elite defensive tackle money, makes this a far more complex investment than a typical trade.

Any team pursuing him would not only need to meet the Giants’ high draft compensation demands, but also be prepared to commit to a massive extension. That dual cost, premium picks plus top-tier salary, narrows the field of realistic contenders significantly.

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Within the top 10 of the draft, options appear limited. One theoretical landing spot could be the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 10 overall, though even that scenario feels like a long shot given the additional assets likely required. Ultimately, this shapes up as a difficult situation for all sides, where talent, finances, and timing must align perfectly for a deal to materialize.