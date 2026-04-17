NY Giants receive update on Dexter Lawrence trade from Chargers

The Chargers could quietly emerge as a team to watch in the Dexter Lawrence sweepstakes as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. While the franchise has built a strong foundation with head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert, there is a growing sense that bigger, more aggressive moves may be needed to compete in the loaded AFC West. The New York Giants are watching closely for a possible trade partner.

That urgency is understandable. With the Kansas City Chiefs continuing to set the standard and the Denver Broncos also pushing forward, standing pat may not be enough. Adding a dominant presence on the defensive line like Lawrence could represent the type of impact move that shifts the balance in a division defined by elite quarterback play and physical trench battles.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz kept things measured when asked about potential interest. “I typically don’t like talking about players on other teams. You guys know that. I’ll say he’s a great player, and I’ll leave it at that.”

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Could the Chargers make a trade with Giants for Dexter Lawrence?

Right now, Dexter Lawrence is on the trading block and the Chargers could make a move. While Hortiz avoided direct comments, the fit is obvious. The Los Angeles Chargers have the offensive centerpiece in place with Herbert, but adding a disruptive defensive tackle could elevate the entire roster.

At the same time, the situation with the Giants and Lawrence continues to trend toward uncertainty. Dexter has reportedly requested a trade, is seeking a new deal that would place him among the highest-paid at his position, and has expressed frustration with the direction of the franchise.

The Giants, meanwhile, have been reluctant to meet his demands and are believed to be asking for significant compensation in return. That combination creates opportunity.

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If the Giants remain firm on their stance and Lawrence continues to push for a fresh start, teams like the Chargers could look to capitalize. It would likely take a major package, potentially including premium draft capital (first-round pick), but for a team trying to take the next step, this is exactly the kind of splash move to do it.