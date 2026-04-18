NY Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys receive update about Titans going for RB Jeremiyah Love ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans could be on the verge of making one of the boldest moves in the 2026 NFL Draft, with projections linking them to Jeremiyah Love at No. 4 overall. In a class where most teams are expected to lean toward defense early, this potential pick would immediately shake up the top of the board.

For Tennessee, the logic is clear. Pairing an explosive weapon like Love with quarterback Cam Ward in his second NFL season could accelerate the development of the offense. Rather than filling other roster holes, the Titans may choose to invest in a dynamic playmaker capable of transforming their identity. Mel Kiper Jr. projects that’s the name for the Titans.

“Will the Titans take the plunge? We haven’t seen a running back go this early since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 eight years ago, but Love has the goods to come off the board in the top five. And while the case could easily be made that Tennessee has other, more important holes to fill on its roster, it’d be a mistake to look at Love solely as a traditional running back.”

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Will the Titans pick Jeremiyah Love?

If the Titans do take Love at No. 4, the ripple effects would be immediate. Several teams, including the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys, have been linked to the running back, and his early selection would force them to pivot quickly.

Many of those teams have been expected to prioritize defense, but Love’s availability has been seen as a potential wildcard. If he’s off the board early, those defensive plans may solidify, removing the temptation to shift toward offense at the last moment.

At the same time, Tennessee’s decision would signal a different philosophy. Instead of following positional trends, the Titans would be betting on elite playmaking ability and offensive upside. In a draft filled with uncertainty, that kind of aggressive move could not only reshape their roster, but also redefine how the rest of the first round unfolds.

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Kiper believes the Titans cannot pass on a generational player. “He’s a playmaker who can put a jolt in the Titans’ offense in the backfield with quarterback Cam Ward. Love will break free for home runs; he will haul in tough catches when flexed outside; and he will power over defenders to extend drives. With both of the top edge rushers off the board, we could see a new No. 1 running back ahead of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter in Tennessee.”