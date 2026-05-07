NY Giants former star Odell Beckham Jr. headlines list of WRs still available in 2026 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham is a part of a very interesting list of wide receivers still available in NFL free agency.

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to sit at the center of the NFL free-agent wide receiver market, and Jordan Schultz’s latest ranking only reinforced how unusual the current landscape has become. Despite being 33 years old and years removed from his peak, Beckham still headlines a veteran group filled with recognizable names searching for another opportunity.

What makes Beckham’s situation especially intriguing is the growing uncertainty surrounding the New York Giants. Earlier in the offseason, a reunion appeared to have real momentum after OBJ reportedly worked out with the team and held conversations with head coach John Harbaugh. Since then, however, the buzz has cooled significantly following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Giants no longer seem desperate to add another receiver after building a room that already includes Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields. That leaves Beckham in an awkward position where New York may still be his best path back into the league, but likely only in a complementary WR3 role and as a veteran mentor for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

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What WRs are still available in free agency?

Beyond Beckham, Schultz’s list highlights just how many accomplished veterans are still searching for clarity entering the offseason. Some remain productive contributors, while others are trying to prove they still belong on NFL rosters after injuries, inconsistency or reduced roles in recent years.

Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel remain the biggest names from a pure talent perspective, though both come with complicated situations tied to contract value, usage and long-term fit.

Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett and Keenan Allen represent another tier of experienced veterans who could still help contenders immediately because of their route-running and reliability, even if they are no longer true WR1 options.

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Meanwhile, players like Gabe Davis, Curtis Samuel, Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard profile more as complementary depth pieces capable of helping specific systems. Others on the list, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sterling Shepard, Tim Patrick and Jauan Jennings, are attempting to revive momentum after injuries or uneven production.

Then there are former stars like DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs, whose names still carry weight despite questions about age, explosiveness and long-term durability.

The overall picture is fascinating: the market is full of recognizable receivers, but very few teams appear willing to commit major money or guaranteed roles. That reality may explain why Beckham, despite all the uncertainty surrounding him, still finds himself leading the conversation.