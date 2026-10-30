Canadiens enter the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes as Red Wings evaluate offers

The Detroit Red Wings saga with Dylan Larkin might have a new team entering the sweepstakes in the Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens have aggressively joined the high-stakes pursuit of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. The latest reports indicate a big-time offer has been submitted.

Reports from Montreal Hockey Fanatics reveal that general manager Kent Hughes has submitted a substantial trade offer. The package features young NHL-ready forwards, a defenseman, and multiple draft picks to tempt the Red Wings.

The development arrives as the Red Wings punished Dylan Larkin amid ongoing trade speculation. Detroit suspended the veteran center without pay after his camp informed management he will sit out. Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is now actively weighing market proposals to resolve the standoff.

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Hughes wants to accelerate Montreal’s rebuild by adding an established star down the middle. The Canadiens hold the premium assets and cap room necessary to finalize a blockbuster deal for Larkin. Detroit must now decide whether Montreal’s lucrative proposal outweighs rival bids from around the NHL.

Canadiens would need to fend off Wild in Larkin’s race

Securing Larkin requires Montreal to beat out fierce competition from the Minnesota Wild. Still, Minnesota remains Larkin’s preferred destination, but the Wild encountered an obstacle to land Dylan Larkin from the Red Wings. After all, Bill Guerin continues to push hard to pair Larkin alongside Kirill Kaprizov in Saint Paul.

Dylan Larkin heard Canadiens fans chanting “We want Larkin!” on Saturday night.



“It was interesting,” he told reporters, according to The Athletic’s @ArponBasu. “I never would have imagined that in this building in my career. They’re passionate fans; this is, in my opinion, the… pic.twitter.com/cuAPfeNlJe — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2026

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However, Montreal owns superior trade collateral compared to Minnesota’s cap-strapped roster. Still, the main hurdle remains Larkin’s 10-team no-trade clause, which currently excludes Canadian NHL clubs. Hughes must convince Larkin to waive his restriction and embrace a leadership role with the Canadiens.

How would Larkin improve the Canadiens?

Larkin instantly transforms Montreal’s center depth behind captain Nick Suzuki. His dynamic two-way speed and veteran leadership take heavy defensive burdens off the shoulders of young forwards. Head coach Martin St. Louis would finally possess two elite scoring lines capable of dictating play.

Furthermore, Larkin’s presence vastly upgrades Montreal’s struggling special teams units. Additionally, he drives puck possession on the power play while killing penalties against top competition. Adding a premier 30-goal scorer accelerates Montreal’s timeline and makes the Canadiens immediate postseason contenders.

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Key takeaways