NY Giants deliver encouraging Malik Nabers injury update

The New York Giants continue to closely monitor Malik Nabers’ recovery as the star wide receiver works his way back from the knee injury that has dominated headlines throughout the offseason.

Nabers remains one of the most important players on the roster and a centerpiece of Jaxson Dart’s offense. Because of that, every update regarding his rehab process has drawn significant attention from fans hoping to see him ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Fortunately for the Giants, head coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic when discussing Nabers’ progress and commitment to his recovery. Finally, something positive in a very uncertain process.

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When will Malik Nabers return?

John Harbaugh emphasized that Malik Nabers is fully invested in the rehab process and continues to make encouraging progress as he works toward a return.

“He’s doing everything he can. He said he plans to be here most of the time. Almost all the time, he’ll be here. He’s going to be here a lot working really hard. He’s making really good progress right now. So, I’m very hopeful that he’ll be back soon. He’ll be back, but then still be building his way back to his ultimate full-strength self. He’s doing great.”

The update suggests the Giants remain confident that Nabers will be back on the field in the near future. At the same time, Harbaugh acknowledged that returning to action and returning to peak form are two different milestones.

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However, many reports have pointed out that Week 1 is becoming an unrealistic target for the player. That’s why, surprisingly, many names were signed to bring depth to the position. Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith- Schuster are all hints that Nabers might not be ready.