NY Giants receive mixed injury updates on WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo

The Giants may have received encouraging news on two of their most important offensive players, but major questions remain.

The New York Giants continue to monitor the recoveries of two key offensive players as preparations for the 2026 season intensify. Wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo are both working their way back from significant injuries that could have a major impact on the team’s success.

For a Giants offense expected to be led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, having both players available early in the season would be a massive boost. However, questions remain about whether either player will be fully recovered when the regular season begins.

According to Giants insider Dan Duggan, the situation is more encouraging for Skattebo than it is for Nabers, though concerns remain about both players’ ability to quickly return to peak form.

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Will Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo be ready for Week 1?

Duggan expressed skepticism that Malik Nabers will be fully ready for the season opener, noting that the bigger concern may not be the exact date of his return but rather how long it takes him to regain his dominant form.

“It certainly would be better if two of their top offensive players were not coming off major injuries. If I had to set an over/under on Nabers being ready for Week 1, I’d take the over. This is just my hunch based on how his rehab has progressed and not based on reporting. The bigger question isn’t the exact week Nabers returns; it’s how long until he returns to being unstoppable like he has been at times during his young career.”

The outlook appears more optimistic for Skattebo. Duggan noted that the running back’s recovery has generally been viewed as less complicated, making it a surprise if he is not available for Week 1. Still, there are legitimate questions about whether he will immediately regain the explosiveness that made him such an intriguing prospect.

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“The word has always been that Skattebo faced an ‘easier’ rehab than Nabers. The dislocation was immediately reset, and the broken fibula healed long ago. The torn ligament in his ankle likely took the longest to heal. It would be a surprise if Skattebo isn’t ready for Week 1, but like with Nabers, the question is if the running back will be as explosive when he returns. Skattebo wasn’t the fastest running back before the injury, so he can’t afford to lose a half step.”