NY Giants, John Harbaugh could make surprising decision with Jon Runyan cut

The Giants appear to have their starting offensive line set for 2026, but one veteran's future may not be as secure as it seems.

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh appear to have most of their offensive line settled heading into the 2026 season. Barring injuries, the expected starting group features Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, Francis Mauigoa, and Jermaine Eluemunor.

That stability is important for a franchise hoping to support young quarterback Jaxson Dart and take another step forward offensively. While training camp battles will emerge across the roster, there currently appears to be little uncertainty at several spots along the offensive line.

According to Giants insider Dan Duggan, there is no meaningful competition at center or left guard at this stage of the offseason. “I don’t see any real competition for Schmitz at center, and Runyan is the heavy favorite at left guard. Runyan got every first-team rep in the only open practice reporters have viewed so far this spring; there’s no competition until someone else gets reps with the starters.”

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Could Giants cut Jon Runyan?

Even though Jon Runyan currently looks locked into as starter for the New York Giants, Duggan believes there is one scenario worth monitoring as the offseason progresses.

If another lineman emerges and proves capable of handling a starting role, the Giants could be tempted to make a difficult financial decision before the regular season begins.

“The scenario in the back of my mind is that if someone emerges, Harbaugh’s favorite Daniel Faalele is the obvious candidate, Runyan could land on the chopping block for cap savings ($9.25 million) around cut day.”