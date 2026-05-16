NY Giants HC John Harbaugh is focused on this new step in his career

After nearly two decades at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh is now ready for this new adventure with the New York Giants.

After 18 seasons at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens’ first team, John Harbaugh was dismissed by the franchise, and his next destination quickly became the NFC East, with his new home now being the New York Giants. The future, according to the coach’s own words, always looks more promising.

“There are going to be tough times,” he said during his commencement speech at his alma mater, Miami University in Ohio. “You might get a call with some bad news. Maybe about your job. Maybe they will tell you they don’t want you anymore, and it’s time to move on. That happens. In those moments, I hope you will find resilience. And that you will be able to rejoice in all the good you still have and all the people who still care for you — that you will come to understand there is a great opportunity on the next horizon of your life.”

Harbaugh’s words carried no ill intent toward the Ravens. However, it is clear that the new head coach of the G-Men is extremely excited about this next step in his career.

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“You will learn from experience that life is best lived going forward, but it’s best understood looking back. Definitely, things aren’t always going to go the way you plan. In fact, sometimes, things will go way better.

Head coach John Harbaugh.

“Sometimes things are going to go so good, you won’t even believe how well they are going. Sometimes the victories are just going to be raining down on you. Your cup is going to be overflowing.”

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A championship-caliber leader arrives in New York

John Harbaugh brings an undeniable championship caliber to New York, injecting a culture of sustained excellence into the Giants’ organization. A proven winner at the highest level, Harbaugh famously cemented his legacy by leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

His addition completely resets the standard for the franchise, as New York secures the services of a future Hall of Famer who currently ranks as the 14th most winning head coach in NFL history, providing the Giants with the elite, battle-tested leadership needed to return to football’s biggest stage.

Harbaugh already knows his 2026 opponents

The New York Giants face a highly anticipated stretch in their schedule, highlighted by two crucial primetime matchups. They will first host their fierce division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday Night Football, before packing up for a high-profile road trip to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

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Following those marquee games, the Giants will continue their campaign with key tests against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals, wrapped up by a critical NFC East divisional battle against the Washington Commanders.

Week 6: New Orleans Saints

Week 7: Houston Texans

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10: Washington Commanders