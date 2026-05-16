Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases 2026 AFC Champions League 2 title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr face Gamba Osaka in a crucial showdown for the AFC Champions League Two final. Stay right here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the verge of lifting his first title in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, as they take on Gamba Osaka for the AFC Champions League Two final at Alawwal Park.

Having already suffered defeat in four previous finals with Al Nassr, Ronaldo faces a fresh opportunity to hoist his first piece of silverware since arriving in Middle East in late 2022.

Al Nassr enter the match with the rare opportunity to win two titles on the very same day. In addition to this final against Gamba Osaka, they could be crowned Saudi Pro League champions today if Al Hilal fail to defeat Neom in their domestic league match.