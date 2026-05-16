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Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases 2026 AFC Champions League 2 title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr face Gamba Osaka in a crucial showdown for the AFC Champions League Two final. Stay right here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Shinnosuke Nakatani of Gamba Osaka.
© Getty Images / @GAMBA_OFFICIALCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Shinnosuke Nakatani of Gamba Osaka.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the verge of lifting his first title in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, as they take on Gamba Osaka for the AFC Champions League Two final at Alawwal Park.

Having already suffered defeat in four previous finals with Al Nassr, Ronaldo faces a fresh opportunity to hoist his first piece of silverware since arriving in Middle East in late 2022.

Al Nassr enter the match with the rare opportunity to win two titles on the very same day. In addition to this final against Gamba Osaka, they could be crowned Saudi Pro League champions today if Al Hilal fail to defeat Neom in their domestic league match.

Kickoff time

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka will get underway at Alawwal Park at 1:45 PM (ET).

Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka clash in 2026 AFC Champions League 2 final

Welcome to our live blog of the AFC Champions League 2 final! Al Nassr host Gamba Osaka at Alawwal Park, with Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to lift his first official trophy in Middle East.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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