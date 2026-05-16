Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases 2026 AFC Champions League 2 title

Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the verge of lifting his first title in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, as they take on Gamba Osaka for the AFC Champions League Two final at Alawwal Park.
Having already suffered defeat in four previous finals with Al Nassr, Ronaldo faces a fresh opportunity to hoist his first piece of silverware since arriving in Middle East in late 2022.
Al Nassr enter the match with the rare opportunity to win two titles on the very same day. In addition to this final against Gamba Osaka, they could be crowned Saudi Pro League champions today if Al Hilal fail to defeat Neom in their domestic league match.
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.