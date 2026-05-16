NY Giants reportedly made a better choice with Arvell Reese over Sonny Styles

The New York Giants selected Arvell Reese with the 5th pick in the most recent draft, while Sonny Styles was selected 7th by the Washington Commanders.

The New York Giants were clear that they absolutely needed to strengthen their defensive unit, which is why it made sense to select Arvell Reese with the 5th overall pick. However, they seem to have ended up with a raw gem, with many people—such as Chris Simms—claiming that he is significantly better at his position than Sonny Styles.

“And I’m here to tell you that Arvell Reese is a better linebacker than Sonny Styles every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” the former NFL quarterback Simms said on the Giants Huddle podcast. “He’s young. I mean, he plays physical. He’s got incredible instincts. He’s an amazing open-field tackler. He’s a specimen.”

Although both players have stood out in College Football, many see Reese as a raw diamond. The jump to the NFL is by no means easy, so it will soon be seen whether they have what it takes to become elite players in the league.

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Comparing the stats of Reese and Styles in NCAAF

In their final college football season with Ohio State in 2025, linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese showcased complementary defensive skill sets. Styles anchored the defense as a highly efficient tackler and cover defender, racking up 82 total tackles (46 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception.

Linebacker Arvell Reese #20.

On the other hand, Reese served as a disruptive force in the backfield, recording 69 total tackles (34 solo) while significantly out charging Styles behind the line of scrimmage with an impressive 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

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Reese’s game fits the Giants’ needs better

While John Harbaugh and the New York Giants took a close look at both linebackers, Arvell Reese ultimately emerged as the far better tactical fit for their current defensive needs over Sonny Styles. The Giants’ defense was desperately lacking an explosive, high-impact pass rusher capable of disrupting the pocket and making plays behind the line of scrimmage—a role Reese excelled last season.

While Styles offers elite coverage versatility and sideline-to-sideline tackling, New York prioritized Reese’s raw backfield disruption to immediately upgrade its front seven and spark Harbaugh’s defensive scheme.

Styles arrives at the Commanders as a major gamble

Following his selection by the Washington Commanders, Sonny Styles has a strong chance to compete for a starting role in Dan Quinn’s defense. Known for his elite athleticism and versatile hybrid frame, Styles perfectly fits the mold of the modern, aggressive defenders Quinn historically favors.

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If he can quickly master the playbook and showcase his ability to cover tight ends while playing effectively against the run, Styles could easily secure a starting spot in Washington’s linebacker corps or a hybrid safety-linebacker role early in the season.