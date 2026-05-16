What happens if Chivas win, tie or lose vs Cruz Azul today in leg 2 of Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals?

Chivas and Cruz Azul meet in a high-stakes Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinal second leg, with a spot in the final hanging in the balance. Every possible result tonight could completely change the postseason picture.

After a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg, Chivas and Cruz Azul head into the decisive second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals with everything still on the line. The scenario is simple but intense…

Guadalajara escaped Estadio Azteca with a valuable result and now returns home knowing that one more strong performance could send them to the final. Cruz Azul, meanwhile, arrives under pressure after letting the lead slip away.

With stars like Carlos Rodriguez, Jose Paradela, Efrain Alvarez and Angel Sepulveda expected to play key roles, the semifinal promises another emotional chapter in one of Mexico’s biggest rivalries.

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What happens if Chivas beat Cruz Azul today?

If Chivas beat Cruz Azul today, Guadalajara will qualify for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final. Any win in the second leg would give them the advantage on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 in the opening match.

Players of Chivas during the Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Chivas also enter the semifinal with an important advantage because of their regular-season finish. They ended the Clausura in second place with 36 points, while Cruz Azul finished third with 33 points.

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That higher seed becomes the tiebreaker if the aggregate score is level after both matches. Under Liga MX rules, teams receive three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss during the regular season.

What happens if Chivas and Cruz Azul tie today?

If Chivas and Cruz Azul tie today, Chivas will still advance to the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final. Since the first leg ended 2-2, any draw in the second leg would leave the aggregate score tied, which benefits them because of their higher regular-season ranking.

That means there would be no extra time or penalty shootout if the series stays level after 180 minutes. Instead, Gabriel Milito‘s men would automatically move on to the final thanks to their better placement in the standings.

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This scenario puts all the pressure on Cruz Azul entering the second leg. La Maquina cannot afford another draw and must push for a victory away from home, while Chivas can approach the match more patiently.

What happens if Chivas lose to Cruz Azul today?

If Chivas lose to Cruz Azul today, Cruz Azul will advance to the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final. Any victory for La Maquina in the second leg would give them the aggregate lead and eliminate Guadalajara from the tournament.

Because the first leg finished 2-2, Joel Huiqui‘s team only needs to win by one goal to secure qualification. Results like 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2 would all be enough for the Mexico City side to reach the final.

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Even though Chivas have the advantage of the standings, those points only matter if the aggregate score remains tied. A Cruz Azul win would erase their seeding advantage entirely because the series would no longer be level.