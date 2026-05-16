Odell Beckham Jr. could return to NY Giants after Malik Nabers’ injury update

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the Giants may not be as unrealistic as it once seemed.

The possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants refuses to disappear completely. Even though they have not aggressively pursued a reunion with the veteran wide receiver, Jordan Raanan believes there are legitimate reasons why head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen still have not fully closed the door on the idea.

“The Giants also could be waiting to see how Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle) progress off surgery this spring and into the summer. Beckham would be fighting for a roster spot if he were to be signed but has made clear his desire to return to the Giants. It has a segment of the fanbase clamoring for his return.”

The situation has become much more intriguing after Malik Nabers underwent a second knee surgery earlier this offseason. While optimism remains that the wide receiver could be ready for Week 1, the Giants are expected to be extremely cautious with his recovery timeline.

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Odell Beckham Jr. could still emerge as Giants option

That uncertainty could eventually create a pathway for Odell Beckham Jr. to re-enter the picture, especially considering New York’s current need for veteran depth at wide receiver.

Although the Giants added Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and rookie Malachi Fields, Beckham would still bring familiarity, experience, and instant chemistry with the franchise and fanbase.

Another important factor is Darius Slayton’s own recovery after surgery, leaving the Giants with multiple health-related questions at the position entering the summer. If injuries continue lingering deeper into training camp, Beckham could quickly become a much more realistic option.

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For Beckham, the desire to return has never really disappeared. The veteran has repeatedly expressed affection for the organization and clearly understands how meaningful a reunion would be for many Giants fans.

At this point, the Giants are not rushing toward a signing. But with growing uncertainty surrounding the health of key receivers, the possibility of OBJ wearing a Giants uniform again suddenly no longer feels impossible.