Steelers reportedly might consider shocking TJ Watt trade in near future

Although it seems like a highly unlikely scenario, the Steelers could consider trading T.J. Watt.

The Steelers might ponder a shocking decision about T.J. Watt and his future with the team. According to Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh’s long-term plans with Nick Herbig may ultimately create a scenario where they at least consider moving on from Watt before the 2027 season.

“If the Steelers end up signing Herbig long term, having three large contracts allocated to one position is a tough proposition. Watt, for all his greatness, turns 32 in October and has guaranteed salaries of $32 million in both 2026 and 2027. Watt is a legacy player, something Pittsburgh values more than most. But some teams could see Pittsburgh at least considering moving on from him.”

The possibility sounds almost unthinkable considering Watt’s status with the franchise. However, the financial reality surrounding the Steelers’ roster could force Pittsburgh into difficult decisions over the next two years, especially if Herbig continues developing into one of the NFL’s top young pass rushers.

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Steelers could enter major rebuild before 2027 season

The situation becomes even more fascinating when considering T.J. Watt’s future salary structure. The star linebacker could earn around $41 million per season through 2028 if he stays and delivers. That’s an enormous financial commitment for a player entering his mid-30s.

If the Steelers struggle during the 2026 season, Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy could suddenly find themselves entering a significant rebuilding process. Aaron Rodgers would no longer be part of the equation, the quarterback position could remain completely uncertain, and several veteran leaders might also become trade or release candidates.

Players like Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen could potentially be part of those conversations as the Steelers evaluate the next phase of the franchise. Combined with possible decisions involving Watt and Herbig, Pittsburgh may soon approach one of the most important crossroads in recent team history.

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For now, the Steelers hope to compete immediately and avoid any rebuilding scenario altogether. But Fowler’s report highlights how quickly the NFL changes when massive contracts, aging stars, and emerging young talent all collide at the same time.