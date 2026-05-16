What happens if Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr win, tie or lose vs Gamba Osaka today in 2026 AFC Champions League 2 final?

Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka meet in the 2026 AFC Champions League 2 final with Cristiano Ronaldo chasing another international trophy. A single result tonight could decide whether the Saudi giants make history or fall short on Asia’s biggest stage.

Al Nassr, the Saudi giants, enter the biggest match of their season chasing continental silverware against a Gamba Osaka side looking to pull off a major upset on Asian soccer’s biggest secondary stage.

With no second leg and no margin for error, every possible result tonight carries massive consequences — from CR7 finally lifting silverware with Al Nassr to Gamba Osaka completing one of the biggest surprises of the Asian club season.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team reached the final after a dominant run through the tournament, including a 5-1 semifinal victory over Al Ahli that showcased the attacking depth around Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman.

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What happens if Al Nassr beat Gamba Osaka today?

If Al Nassr beat Gamba Osaka today, they will win the 2026 AFC Champions League Two title. A victory in Riyadh would give Cristiano Ronaldo his first major trophy since joining Al Nassr in 2022 and deliver the club its first continental title in decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates during the Saudi Pro League game (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The final is being played as a single-match championship at Al-Awwal Park, meaning there is no second leg or aggregate score involved. If Al Nassr win in regulation time, the trophy presentation would take place immediately after the match.

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Al Nassr reached the final after a dominant 5-1 semifinal victory over Al Ahli SC, with Kingsley Coman scoring a hat trick in one of the club’s best performances of the season. Winning would also secure them a place in the preliminary stage of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

For Ronaldo, the match carries extra significance because he has yet to win a major official title with Al Nassr despite scoring more than 100 goals since arriving in Saudi Arabia. A win over Gamba Osaka would finally end that drought and strengthen the club’s growing international project.

What happens if Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka tie today?

If Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka are tied after 90 minutes in today’s 2026 AFC Champions League Two final, Al Nassr — Cristiano Ronaldo’s team — would be crowned champions.

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The final is being played as a single match, and under the competition format, Al Nassr hold the advantage due to hosting rights and tournament positioning, meaning a draw would be enough for them to secure the title.

What happens if Al Nassr lose to Gamba Osaka today?

If Al Nassr lose to Gamba Osaka today, Gamba Osaka will win the 2026 AFC Champions League Two title. The Japanese club would lift the trophy in Riyadh and deny Cristiano Ronaldo his first major championship with Al Nassr.

A defeat would be a major disappointment for Al Nassr considering the club entered the final as one of the favorites after dominating much of the tournament. The Saudi side scored 30 goals during the competition.