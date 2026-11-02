Starting and backup QBS on Seahawks vs Bears depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 8 MNF

Seattle and Chicago head into a crucial Week 8 Monday Night Football showdown with quarterback depth becoming an important storyline. Injuries and roster decisions could shape the battle at Lumen Field.

The quarterback matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will be one of the main storylines heading into their MNF meeting in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Both teams enter the game with winning records.

The game is scheduled for today at 8:15 PM ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. Sam Darnold is listed as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback.

For Chicago, Caleb Williams will once again be under center as the quarterback has left behind an injury that sidelined him early into the 2026 NFL season.

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Seahawks QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Sam Darnold is the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback. Rookie Jalen Milroe will be his backup tonight, with Drew Lock inactive but serving as the emergency QB after dealing with a right elbow injury.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bears QB depth chart: Starters and backups

Caleb Williams is the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks, with Tyson Bagent serving as his primary backup and Case Keenum listed third on the depth chart.

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Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Williams remains the centerpiece of Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson. The former No. 1 overall pick has continued to develop as the franchise’s long-term quarterback, combining his passing ability with his mobility to create opportunities against opposing defenses.

Bagent provides the Bears with an experienced backup option. An undrafted player out of Shepherd University, he joined Chicago in 2023 and has appeared in regular-season games as both a starter and a reserve.

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Keenum, meanwhile, brings extensive NFL experience to the third-string position. The veteran quarterback has played for several franchises throughout his career, including the Vikings, Broncos, Commanders and Texans.

Key takeaways