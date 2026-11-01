Is Jonathan Taylor playing today for Colts vs Jaguars in 2026 NFL Week 8?

Jonathan Taylor's status is one of the most interesting stories for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts head into Sunday’s Week 8 AFC South divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars operating under an intense media spotlight.

Following high-profile blockbusters that sent pro-bowlers Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner out of town, the team’s leadership has signaled a massive organizational teardown.

However, despite reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport confirming Indianapolis is open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, the 27-year-old rushing champion will remain on the field. Head coach Shane Steichen explicitly addressed the situation, confirming that Taylor has no injury designations and will suit up for Sunday’s action.

Advertisement

Jonathan Taylor will play for Colts

Jonathan Taylor is officially active and expected to play for the Indianapolis Colts today against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. While some around the league speculated the Colts might designate Taylor as a healthy scratch to guard against injury risk before the November 10 deadline, Steichen confirmed the backfield leader will take his standard role.

Should an acquiring franchise step forward with a high-value first-round package before the trade window closes, Sunday’s divisional game in Jacksonville could mark Taylor’s final appearance in a Colts uniform.

An interesting aspect to watch is how many snaps Taylor will get against the Jaguars. Considering his value as a trade asset, the Colts cannot risk a possible injury.

Advertisement

Key takeaways