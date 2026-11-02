NY Giants’ plans to land intra-divisional DT derailed due to season-ending injury

The New York Giants were set on trying to trade for a defensive tackle in the NFC East, but a season-ending injury stopped that from happening.

The New York Giants have encountered another devastating setback in their urgent search for interior defensive line help. General manager Joe Schoen reportedly targeted Washington Commanders standout defensive tackle Daron Payne ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

However, any possibility of striking an intra-division deal evaporated after Payne suffered a severe, season-ending foot injury in practice. The gruesome fracture abruptly ended Washington‘s trade discussions and eliminated New York’s top contingency target off the board.

This failed pursuit follows recent news that John Harbaugh tried to get Jeffery Simmons to the NY Giants prior to the Bears move. The Giants continue to hit frustrating roadblocks as they attempt to rescue their struggling defensive interior before the deadline.

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The Giants have a huge priority in reinforcing the defensive line

New York’s front office views defensive tackle as the roster’s most glaring deficiency entering the final hours of the market. Opposing offenses consistently push around New York’s front, leaving linebackers vulnerable and forcing the defense to defend lengthy drives.

#Commanders standout DT Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury today in practice that will knock him out for the foreseeable future and likely land him IR, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Payne will undergo more evaluations tomorrow. But another tough blow for… pic.twitter.com/ENPd0FB1eV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2026

The team has actively scouted the league for available DTs to absorb double teams and close off the interior. Recent reports confirm that the NY Giants defined their priority amid Jonathan Taylor rumors with the trade deadline closing in. With Payne now sidelined for the year, Schoen must quickly pivot to alternative trade candidates across the league.

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Football is won in the trenches

Media pundits continue to fixate heavily on potential blockbuster upgrades for the backfield. While the NY Giants are linked to alternative RB option if Jonathan Taylor trade doesn’t materialize, investing heavily at running back remains an absolute luxury. In contrast, reinforcing the defensive interior stands as a mandatory necessity.

Championship contenders ultimately win and control football games through sheer physical dominance in the trenches. An elite running back cannot compensate for a defensive front that surrenders five yards per carry on early downs. Hence, it’s time to see if the Giants can fix this issue or not.

Key takeaways

Joe Schoen reportedly targeted defensive tackle Daron Payne ahead of the deadline.

ahead of the deadline. Daron Payne suffered a severe, season-ending foot fracture during the Commanders practice.

during the Commanders practice. The New York Giants view defensive tackle as their most glaring deficiency.