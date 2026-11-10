NY Giants’ John Harbaugh clarifies stance on any potential trade acquisition status ahead of TNF

The priorities seem to be clear for John Harbaugh and his New York Giants, but there are still no certainties regarding which moves they will make ahead of the trade deadline. That said, one thing is clear for the head coach: whoever arrives will likely not be available for Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

“I would say, just honestly, we’re probably not looking at anything for this game,” Harbaugh told reporters. “It would be hard to say. I don’t know. Maybe we could bring a guy in. He could just practice Wednesday and play, but it would be kind of hard to imagine a guy coming in and just playing with one day here, I think. So, I’d probably assume that wouldn’t be possible.

“So, you’d be thinking more about the next week, which would give us plenty of time to get the player ready. And probably there is some thought as far as trading away players, too, for that very reason. You’d have to say, okay, are we going to be okay in this next game? And I don’t think you’d trade a player away if you didn’t feel like you could be all right.”

Advertisement

In Week 11, the G-Men will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at home following several days of rest. This could eventually prove crucial for anyone joining the franchise, giving them time to quickly adapt and potentially be available if Harbaugh calls upon them.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

Will the Giants bolster their backfield?

Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding what decision the Giants will make ahead of the trade deadline to address certain issues within their roster. While recent reports suggested that acquiring Jonathan Taylor seems unlikely, the potential arrival of the Colts’ star running back does not sound entirely far-fetched.

Advertisement

The positive injury update on Cam Skattebo provided by his head coach could potentially alter the team’s final decision, especially considering the Giants have made several adjustments to their rushing attack throughout the season. Could JT ultimately be the missing piece to complete the puzzle?

Maintaining their lead in the NFC East

The Giants‘ latest win over the Philadelphia Eagles left them with an impressive 5-2-1 record and a significant advantage over the Dallas Cowboys, their closest division rival. Securing another divisional victory next Thursday against the Commanders could put the Big Blue in an excellent position as they look to claim the division title for the first time in years and dream of making a return to the Playoffs.

Key takeaways

New trade acquisitions will likely miss the New York Giants’ game against Washington.

the New York Giants’ game against Washington. The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 after extra rest.

in Week 11 after extra rest. A 5-2-1 record keeps the New York Giants ahead of Dallas in the division.