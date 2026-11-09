NY Giants’ John Harbaugh provides major injury update on JJ McCarthy ahead of TNF against Commanders

John Harbaugh's New York Giants were given a major scare at Lincoln Financial Field after seeing JJ McCarthy go down in pain.

The New York Giants secured an important divisional victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but there was a moment that left everyone on the G-Men sideline holding their breath. A hard hit on JJ McCarthy forced the quarterback to receive medical attention in the blue tent, as he appeared to be in considerable pain. However, much to everyone’s relief, John Harbaugh stated that he expects to have him available for Thursday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

“It does look like he’s going to play [Thursday]. Feel fairly good about that,” coach John Harbaugh said per Jordan Raanan on X. The footage was alarming, but apparently the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

The Giants’ injury history in the quarterback room this season has been unfavorable, with Jaxson Dart ruled out for the remainder of the season. Had something similar happened to McCarthy, it would have been a major headache for Harbaugh and company.

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The hard hit on McCarthy

After scrambling for a short gain, McCarthy took a brutal hit directly to his side/hip area from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. He initially jogged off the field under his own power, but as soon as he tried to warm up his arm on the sideline, he doubled over in visible pain and let out a yelp, immediately heading into the blue medical tent and then straight to the locker room.

Giants QB JJ McCarthy suffered a hip pointer during Sunday’s win vs. the Eagles, but head coach John Harbaugh says he is likely to play on Thursday night vs. the Commanders. Here’s the play where he sustained the injury: https://t.co/ptfCsdlx5F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2026

Luckily for New York, after Jameis Winston stepped in to cap off a touchdown drive, McCarthy powered through the hip injury and returned right before the start of the fourth quarter to help seal the 19-11 win.

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What’s next for Harbaugh and the Giants?

John Harbaugh’s Giants are heading into a crucial three-game stretch starting this Thursday night, November 12, when they host division rivals Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

They’ll stay right at home for Week 11 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 22, again at MetLife. To wrap up this run, New York travels to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29, for a Week 12 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh expects JJ McCarthy to play Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. A 19-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was secured after JJ McCarthy returned from injury.

over the Philadelphia Eagles was secured after JJ McCarthy returned from injury. Thursday night, November 12, marks the New York Giants’ home matchup against Washington.