Jonathan Taylor trade to NY Giants reportedly unlikely with team’s priority revealed

The arrival of Jonathan Taylor to the New York Giants is being delayed, so the G-Men could reinforce another area of the team ahead of the trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the focus is on what the New York Giants will do in the short term. With negotiations for Jonathan Taylor dragging on and reportedly cooling off, a recent report from ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan suggests that the G-Men intend to strengthen their defense rather than acquire the Indianapolis Colts‘ star running back.

“It would be a surprise at this point if Jonathan Taylor is traded to the Giants. The most likely move according to multiple sources across the league would be for an interior defensive lineman,” Raanan revealed on X.

The clock keeps ticking, and the chances of making a beneficial move for the Giants are running out. Will John Harbaugh finally look to strengthen another position on the gridiron, or will he continue pursuing JT’s services?

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Do the Giants need an interior defensive lineman?

While the Giants‘ pass rush has solid edge tools, their interior defensive line has been a massive bottleneck that threatens to tank their season. New York’s defense is bleeding ground yards inside, surrendering an alarming 4.8 yards per carry (27th in the NFL) and nearly 128 rushing yards per game.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals in action against DJ Reader #98 of the New York Giants.

The lack of interior pass rush is glaring—the defense sits near the bottom of the league with just 9 team sacks overall, failing to collapsed pockets from the inside. Bringing in a true game-disrupting interior defensive lineman would anchor their leaky run defense, take double-teams off the edges, and fix the structural flaw in their front seven.

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Decisive moments in East Rutherford

With Week 9 of the 2026 season almost complete, teams will finally have to make their decisions regarding potential trades. Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET is the deadline, and that is when we will finally find out what decision the Giants have made.

Jonathan Taylor’s expected departure from the Colts suggested that he could become one of the additions to the Big Blue backfield, but a deal now appears to be far from happening. What decision will the Giants ultimately make?

Key takeaways

An interior defensive lineman is the New York Giants’ most likely trade target, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

is the New York Giants’ most likely trade target, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Just nine team sacks place the New York Giants’ defense near the bottom of the NFL.

place the New York Giants’ defense near the bottom of the NFL. Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET marks the official NFL trade deadline.