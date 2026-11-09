John Harbaugh provides positive update on Cam Skattebo ahead of NY Giants TNF game vs Commanders in 2026 NFL Week 10

John Harbaugh expects Cam Skattebo to suit up on Week 10 TNF when the New York Giants play against the Washington Commanders.

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo appears ready to return to action on a short turnaround. The running back missed Sunday’s divisional victory while recovering from a lingering hamstring strain, but he seems fit to face the Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Skattebo should be “full go” for Thursday Night Football. Hence, New York expects their most explosive ground weapon back in the lineup against Washington.

Earlier reports discussed how NY Giants reportedly define three trade deadline targets as Jonathan Taylor rumors cool off. Therefore, Skattebo‘s rapid clearance provides vital backfield stability before the front office makes any final deadline moves.

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Skattebo was sorely missed in Week 9

New York’s ground attack sputtered badly without the dynamic rookie creating push in Philadelphia. Starting veteran Devin Singletary managed only 31 yards on 21 carries, averaging a poor 1.5 yards per rush. That was much to the dismay of John Harbaugh, who loves running the football.

John Harbaugh told reporters that Cam Skattebo is a "full go" for Thursday Night football against the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/LA0QLfgpbm — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) November 9, 2026

Furthermore, the offense lacked early-down chunk plays and physical yards after initial contact. Skattebo’s physical, bruising style forces secondaries into the box and immediately elevates New York’s play-action passing.

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Hamstrings are a lingering injury

Soft-tissue strains remain notoriously unpredictable, particularly for explosive running backs playing on short rest. Even with medical clearance, operating on just days of recovery carries elevated re-aggravation risks.

Therefore, the Giants coaching staff must monitor his snap count carefully against Washington’s physical defensive front. Balancing Skattebo’s workload preserves his long-term durability for the remainder of a heated division race.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo appears ready to return for the New York Giants against Washington.

for the New York Giants against Washington. John Harbaugh announced Cam Skattebo should be “full go” for Thursday Night Football .

. Devin Singletary managed only 31 yards on 21 carries against Philadelphia.