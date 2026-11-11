NY Giants report reveals Jonathan Taylor wasn’t the only star RB wanted by John Harbaugh

Ahead of the trade deadline, John Harbaugh's New York Giants showed interest in Jonathan Taylor, along with several other elite running backs.

The lack of moves ahead of the trade deadline left the New York Giants‘ RB depth chart unchanged, despite the team’s serious interest in acquiring Jonathan Taylor. However, a recent report from insider Jordan Raanan revealed that the Giants also inquired about the availability and potential trade terms for Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson.

The G-Men’s list of calls also included high-profile names such as Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner. Ultimately, neither player will be wearing the Big Blue uniform, at least in the near future.

Acquiring JJ McCarthy once the season was already underway meant the Giants were unwilling to mortgage their future draft capital. They stuck firmly to that approach, and John Harbaugh will ultimately finish the remainder of the season with the players currently at his disposal.

Advertisement

The running backs available to Harbaugh

After failing to acquire Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline, Cam Skattebo remains the Giants’ RB1 and delivered an encouraging message: “I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league.” The No. 44 is the primary weapon in the running game.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game.

Devin Singletary remains the first backup in the backfield, giving Harbaugh an experienced option as an alternative. Finally, in a more limited role but serving as a safety valve, there is Gregory Desrosiers.

Advertisement

Giants’ upcoming games

The Giants are in a strong position, even sitting atop the NFC East, but they have no intention of taking their foot off the gas. Here are the upcoming games John Harbaugh‘s team will face:

vs Washington Commanders, November 12 (TNF)

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 22

at Indianapolis Colts, November 29

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 6

at Seattle Seahawks, December 13

Key takeaways

The New York Giants inquired about trading for Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson.

Cam Skattebo remains the primary weapon in the New York Giants’ running game.

in the New York Giants’ running game. The New York Giants face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football on November 12.