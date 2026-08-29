NY Giants John Harbaugh reunites with C.J. Okoye after trade with Ravens: Defensive line depth chart for the G-Men

The New York Giants have added a familiar face for John Harbaugh. C.J. Okoye arrives in East Rutherford following a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

The New York Giants are leaving nothing to chance and have further strengthened their defensive line ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X, defensive tackle C.J. Okoye is reuniting with John Harbaugh after arriving from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that sent a 2028 seventh-round pick to Baltimore.

Okoye joins a very physical defensive line, one that fits the mold of a John Harbaugh team. DT Darius Alexander will be the No. 1 option, with Bobby Jamison-Travis listed behind him.

In addition, the coach has several experienced players who will provide stability to the unit. Shelby Harris is the first option at defensive end, with Chauncey Golston behind him. At nose tackle, DJ Harris is the top option, ahead of Leki Fotu.

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Giants add more physicality to their defensive line

Okoye’s arrival in East Rutherford comes with several intriguing angles, including his familiarity with John Harbaugh after sharing the Ravens’ roster, as well as the physicality and presence he could bring to the Giants’ new defensive structure.

New York Giants new defensive tackle C.J. Okoye.

During the 2025 NFL season with Baltimore, the defensive tackle appeared in 13 games. Although he did not record a sack or a forced fumble, Okoye finished with seven solo tackles, 10 total tackles, and two total pressures on opposing quarterbacks.

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The names available to Harbaugh

With the Giants’ final 53-man roster cutdown just around the corner, these are the names Harbaugh currently has at his disposal along the defensive line:

Defensive End: Shelby Harris, Chauncey Golston, Zacch Pickens

Nose Tackle: DJ Reader, Leki Fotu, Anquin Barnes Jr., Ben Barten

Defensive Tackle: Darius Alexander, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Josh Tupou, Marlon Davidson, C.J. Okoye