Why is there a minute of silence before NFL games in Week 1 of 2026 season?

The 2026 NFL season started and fans have been wondering why is there a minute of silence before every game of Week 1.

NFL fans will notice an emotional tribute before games throughout Week 1 of the 2026 season, as the league and all 32 teams commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The league has planned a series of moments of remembrance across the opening week, honoring the lives lost while recognizing the survivors, first responders and military families whose lives were forever changed by the attacks.

The minute of silence will serve as one of the most visible reminders of the anniversary, giving players, coaches, staff and fans an opportunity to pause before the football takes center stage. The NFL is also incorporating tributes into stadium presentations, broadcasts and community initiatives throughout Week 1 as part of a broader message centered on remembrance, unity and service.

Without question, one of the most meaningful moments will come Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2026 season. The game already carries major significance as the Giants’ home opener and John Harbaugh’s first regular-season home game with New York, but the 25th anniversary tribute will give the rivalry an especially emotional backdrop.

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Why is there a minute of silence before NFL games today?

The Giants-Cowboys matchup will feature several special gestures honoring the first responders who answered the call on September 11 and continued serving in the aftermath.

Players, coaches and staff from both teams will wear commemorative NYPD, FDNY and PAPD caps along the sidelines, while the teams will also wear special “Never Forget” shirts during pregame warmups. The Giants have separately announced a special 9/11 anniversary presentation for their home opener.

The tribute will extend far beyond the Giants and Cowboys. Every Week 1 game will include commemorative elements designed to remember those who lost their lives, honor survivors and first responders, and highlight the lasting importance of service and community following the tragedy.

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The league will also incorporate remembrance messages into its broadcasts, including live national anthem coverage during the 1 p.m. ET games, while teams participate in stadium and community initiatives throughout the week.