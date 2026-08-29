NY Giants’ John Harbaugh confirms if Odell Beckham Jr. has earned roster spot

John Harbaugh revealed if Odell Beckham Jr. did enough to get a roster spot with the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have done enough to remain with the New York Giants heading into the 2026 regular season. After the team’s final preseason game against the Jets, head coach John Harbaugh was asked directly whether the veteran wide receiver had done enough to earn a roster spot.

Harbaugh stopped short of officially revealing his 53-man roster, with the deadline still approaching. However, his answer provided perhaps the clearest indication yet that Beckham is in a strong position to stay in New York.

The timing is especially important because the Giants’ wide receiver room has changed significantly in recent days. Calvin Austin III is dealing with a season-ending injury, while Malik Nabers’ availability for Week 1 remains uncertain as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

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Will Odell Beckham make the Giants roster?

John Harbaugh gave Odell Beckham Jr. a strong endorsement when asked whether the wide receiver had done enough to make the New York Giants’ roster for the 2026 season.

“Yes. I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure. He’s played well. He’s gotten better as camp’s gone along and he deserves credit for that. He’s done a really good job.”

Harbaugh did caution that he was not ready to officially reveal which players would make the 53-man roster. Still, saying Beckham has done enough to make “an NFL roster” and emphasizing his improvement throughout training camp sounds like a very positive assessment of his chances in New York.

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Beckham entered the summer facing a difficult battle for one of the final wide receiver spots. With several players competing for limited roster space, his future with the Giants was far from guaranteed. Now, the situation appears to have shifted in his favor.

Calvin Austin injury could make Beckham even more important

The season-ending injury to Calvin Austin has dramatically changed the Giants’ wide receiver situation. Austin was expected to provide important versatility, particularly in the slot and on special teams. His absence means the Giants now need other players to absorb those responsibilities.

Beckham could become one of those players. His experience, route-running ability and familiarity with the NFL give the Giants a veteran option at a position that suddenly has less depth than it did at the beginning of the preseason.

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The situation surrounding Nabers makes the need for additional depth even more important. Although Nabers has made progress in his recovery and has returned to practice, the Giants still have questions about whether he will be completely ready for the intensity of Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. That makes keeping an experienced receiver like Beckham increasingly valuable.