NY Giants’ John Harbaugh makes his feelings clear with message about Cowboys rivalry

John Harbaugh is about to experience one of the NFL’s most historic rivalries for the first time as the head coach of the New York Giants, and he made it clear that the Giants-Cowboys matchup carries plenty of excitement for him. Sunday’s primetime opener will mark Harbaugh’s first regular-season game in this rivalry, adding another layer to what is already a highly anticipated start to his tenure in New York.

The Giants coach admitted that he is excited to finally be part of the rivalry inside the stadium, particularly because this will also be a new experience for several players and coaches on his staff. With New York opening the season at home against Dallas on Sunday Night Football, Harbaugh knows the atmosphere will be difficult to ignore, especially given the history between these NFC East teams.

Still, Harbaugh does not want the emotion surrounding Giants-Cowboys to become a distraction. While he is personally “really fired up” about the matchup, the veteran coach believes the Giants have to approach it like a football game that demands preparation, execution and good decisions rather than getting caught up in the magnitude of the occasion.

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John Harbaugh on Giants vs Cowboys rivalry

John Harbaugh’s message was particularly interesting because he did not try to hide how much the occasion means to him. At the same time, he deliberately shifted the conversation away from the rivalry’s history and toward the practical demands facing his team in Week 1. For a coach beginning a new era with the Giants, his priority is making sure the players are ready to execute rather than allowing the stage to overwhelm them.

“It’s the first time for me, personally, in this rivalry. It’s going to be the first time like some of the other guys on the team, too, and some of the other coaches to be in that stadium for a regular season game. That’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait to see it. I can’t wait to be a part of it. I’m really fired up about it, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The excitement, however, quickly came with a dose of perspective. Harbaugh emphasized that the Giants need to concentrate on doing their jobs correctly once the game begins, from operating the offense and defense to making smart decisions under pressure. That approach fits with the message he has delivered throughout the week, as he has repeatedly avoided revealing too much about his plans for Dallas.

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“Yet I’m trying to keep it in perspective just like the other guys are. It’s a football game that we need to go out and we need to operate. We need to do our best. We need to perform and make good decisions and all those different kinds of things as best we can. So, that’s really what you think about. It’s not so much about how does it feel. It’s more about like, ‘Okay, let’s be ready to go and do our best.'”

That balance could define Harbaugh’s approach to his first Giants-Cowboys game. He understands the significance of the rivalry and is clearly eager to experience it, but once kickoff arrives, the emotion has to take a back seat to execution.