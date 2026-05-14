NY Giants updated CB depth chart following Thaddeus Dixon injury

After learning that UDFA cornerback Thaddeus Dixon might hamper the New York Giants depth at the position.

The New York Giants thought they might have found a gem in cornerback Thaddeus Dixon as an undrafted free agent. However, now that he tore his Achilles, how does that impact the team’s depth in the secondary?

It’s been reported that the Giants might be back in CB market after suffering first season-ending injury. So, Thaddeus Dixon’s injury has generated an immediate effect on the Giants front office. But the team is clear that the position is a clear concern.

Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and Dru Phillips are the starting backs for the Giants, considering they use two corners and a nickelback. They also drafted Colton Hood in the second round. Deonte Banks, Korie Black, Art Green, Rico Payton, Jarrick Bernard-Converse complete the CB depth chart.

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The NY Giants need to have a top-tier secondary

The reason for the Giants to need a top-tier secondary is simple: they play in the NFC East, which has great aerial attacks. Facing the Cowboys twice, with Dak Prescott throwing the ball to George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is not an easy feat to stop.

George Pickens is a top-10 WR in the NFL with Dak Prescott.



5 straight games with a TD FOR GP3. pic.twitter.com/CUEuAGsVpE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025

Then, the Giants have to face the Eagles twice, which have Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon and, at least as of now, AJ Brown too. The Commanders have Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin as well. The secondary at a good level is imperative for them.

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The Giants need to step up from the get-go

The first half of the alleged Giants schedule is the easy one. That’s perfect for them to get John Harbaugh‘s philosophy and sharpen their tools to become a fearsome team for the second half of the season.

However, it’s imperative that they start the season well. The Giants must try to not play catch up with the rest of the NFC East. They need to put pressure on the other teams from early on in the season.