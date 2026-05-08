NY Giants release four players as insider reveals logic behind John Harbaugh’s move

The Giants' decision to release Elijah Chatman may have revealed more than just a routine roster move, offering a clearer look at the defensive identity John Harbaugh is trying to build in New York.

The New York Giants continue reshaping their roster under John Harbaugh, and the latest round of roster moves offered another glimpse into the type of team they are trying to build. Among the most notable decisions was the release of defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, a player who had previously emerged as one of the franchise’s more intriguing undrafted stories.

ESPN insider Jordan Raanan provided additional context behind the move, suggesting the decision was less about effort or production and more about fit within the Giants’ evolving defensive philosophy. As the team continues rebuilding the trenches after major offseason changes, physical profile and scheme compatibility appear to be carrying increasing importance.

“Four Giants released to make room on roster, including DL Elijah Chatman. Was a good undrafted story, but severely undersized and doesn’t really fit what John Harbaugh generally looks for from his DL.”

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Who did the Giants release?

The Giants officially confirmed the release of four players: defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, linebacker Swayze Bozeman, wide receiver Courtney Jackson and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu. While none of the moves qualify as shocking individually, together they reinforce the larger roster reset currently taking place in New York.

Much of that transformation has centered around the defensive line following the departure of Dexter Lawrence. In response, the Giants aggressively pursued veteran reinforcements, bringing in experienced names like Shelby Harris and DJ Reader to stabilize the front. Those additions significantly changed the competition for roster spots in the trenches.

That reality ultimately made Chatman’s situation difficult. Despite earning respect as an undrafted player who fought his way into the conversation, the Giants now appear focused on building a bigger, more physical defensive front aligned with Harbaugh’s preferences.

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With Reader, Harris and other veteran additions reshaping the depth chart, younger developmental players without ideal size increasingly found themselves squeezed out of the roster picture.