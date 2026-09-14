Malik Nabers lets rest of the NFL know NY Giants’ intentions after Week 1 win vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers put the entire NFL on notice with a concise yet bold message after the New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

All the suspense leading up to kickoff was worth it as Malik Nabers and the New York Giants delivered the first of what they hope will be many statement wins in the 2026 NFL season. After dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, the Giants‘ wideout dropped a powerful comment about the G-Men’s locker room.

“We’ve got guys in here that expect to win,” Nabers stated postgame, via SNY Giants. “During the walk-through I looked at everybody’s eyes—I’m always in the back, I don’t do too much—but I can tell in everybody’s eyes that they were ready to play.“

“There was no doubt in anybody’s mind that we weren’t going to come here and give our best foot forward and win this game. [John Harbaugh’s] speech before the game yesterday, I saw in his eyes that he knew we were coming out to play hard, and that gave me all the confidence I needed.”

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While a big hurdle was cleared, Nabers made it clear this is only the standard the Giants hope to achieve week in and week out during the 2026 NFL season. There is a new identity and team culture in New York, and it’s one that’s largely rooted in making life hell for opponents.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

Nabers’ first game back

Nabers admitted he truly didn’t know if he’d be playing until warmups ahead of Week 1’s showdown with the Cowboys. Whatever it was that made him feel confident enough to suit up in Big Blue, it sure was a great hunch.

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In his first game back from the torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Nabers reeled in six catches for 69 yards. Only Isaiah Likely, who had quite the welcome-to-New-York debut, had more, as the tight end finished with eight catches, 78 yards, and two touchdowns.

After the final kneel, quarterback Jaxson Dart handed the game ball to Nabers, a touching tribute to the clear-cut WR1 in East Rutherford in his return. Although the 28-20 win over Dallas had “statement victory” written all over it, Nabers made sure his team didn’t get too far ahead of itself and made it clear he wasn’t interested in sending a warning to the rest of the NFL. New York is only looking within.

“It’s not really a message we sent to anybody—just ourselves. We expect to win, we’ve got great leaders. We’re just sending a message to ourselves: It’s a new team this year,” Nabers said postgame, per SNY. “And everybody knows it, everybody feels it. We can do it. We stay confident and with each other, we can accomplish anything in the world.”

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NY Giants looked completely different

All the talk in the offseason, all the hype coming into the season, all the statements made throughout the summer—well, they weren’t in vain. At least not after Week 1’s commanding triumph over the Cowboys. Week 1s in the NFL can often be misleading, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the Giants. New York looked just as good as advertised, and every trace of Harbaugh’s hand was visible throughout the night. From start to finish, the G-Men set the tone.

Gone are the days of away teams cruising in and out of MetLife Stadium. On home turf, the Giants made it clear they would be playing by their rules. Even when calls and flags didn’t go their way, the G-Men kept their composure, and not once did it look like the game would get out of their control.

Authentic football: grinding defenses down, running the ball as violently yet efficiently as possible. And when the moment called for it, the passing game stole the show with state-of-the-art play calls, beautiful throws, and picture-perfect catches. New York truly did it all.

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Harbaugh delivered in long-awaited debut

Harbaugh’s pulse didn’t tremble, either. Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumbled the football in the second quarter, and he didn’t see the field again. Mistakes will be penalized in East Rutherford, and good plays will be rewarded. Aside from a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown catch, Week 1 against the Cowboys couldn’t have gone any better for Giants fans.

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The final score may not show it, but it was quite a beatdown of America’s Team, courtesy of the blue, white, and red team in New York. The future—nay, the present—looks bright in the City That Never Sleeps, and it’s largely because Harbaugh has brought about a major makeover.