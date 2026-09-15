NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals he tackled Malik Nabers during walkthrough session

The New York Giants secured a big 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, marking an important step for the squad led by head coach John Harbaugh. The team avoided injury scares following the intense matchup and kept the positive momentum going while sharing a unique experience involving Malik Nabers.

Harbaugh is enjoying coaching those young stars and remaining active in his interactions. He even tackled Nabers during the team’s walkthroughs and explained his side of the story to reporters. “It just kind of evolved into an opportunity to tackle. I couldn’t pass it up, I guess … I have done that before, so it wasn’t a first,” Harbaugh said.

Following a long tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh began the next chapter of his head coaching career by joining the Giants. He looks to get the franchise back to serious playoff contention, having seen New York struggle throughout the past decade. Nabers will serve as a key piece who puts the rest of the league on notice regarding the team’s intentions.

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Solid performance from the Giants and Harbaugh

John Harbaugh‘s era with the Giants has started on the right foot, opening the year with a 1-0 record after defeating the Cowboys. New York did not slow down on offense, scoring a touchdown in each of the four quarters. Dallas’ mistakes, especially on defense, paved the way for the home team to log a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Jaxson Dart delivered an incredible performance in the NFL season opener. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 11 carries for 54 yards on the ground, proving how vital he will be for the team.

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Cam Skattebo enjoyed a solid night in the running game, recording 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Likely led the receiving corps with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while Malik Nabers hauled in six passes for 69 yards. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary logged four receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants are already focusing on their next matchup, which will take place on the road. They will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, with kickoff scheduled for Sept. 21. It will be a tough test, but New York enters motivated following the Rams’ defeat against the 49ers.