NY Giants, John Harbaugh avoid injury scares after physical Week 1 win over Cowboys

It was a physical game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, but it's become clear John Harbaugh's side did most of the punishing.

While many teams get off to slow starts in Week 1 of the NFL, the New York Giants did not. In fact, they looked exactly like a John Harbaugh team. Such was the beating on the gridiron that Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted the Giants’ physicality was too much for his team. That’s some loud praise to get from a divisional foe after the first game of the season, and there may be no nicer thing an opponent could say to Harbaugh.

While that’s all great and encouraging, it’s even better because New York avoided injuries in Week 1. The first test of the season is done, and the Giants passed it with flying colors, losing no men in the process—the same can’t be said about the Cowboys. One couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year and Harbaugh‘s tenure in the Big Apple.

“John Harbaugh said Giants came out ‘fine’ health-wise,” as reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports on X. Perhaps having Malik Nabers return to action and do so with no setbacks was the biggest news out of the medical department. Throughout the game, some players showed discomfort, but nothing major, so Week 1 of the 2026 NFL campaign can be considered a success.

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Cowboys suffered big loss in Week 1

In addition to the disheartening defeat, the Cowboys’ alarms sounded after safety Malik Hooker exited the game with an upper-body injury. Now, his medical report has come out.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media.

“Malik Hooker fractured a bone in his forearm and he’s consulting with a hand specialist to learn his recovery time,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on his X account.

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Giants could add former Cowboys RB after Week 1 win

The Giants are rubbing salt in the Cowboys’ wounds. Just hours after New York outplayed, dominated, and, in the eyes of many, humiliated Dallas on national television, the G-Men have gone after a player the Cowboys once had under contract. Phil Mafah, a former Cowboys running back, visited the Giants’ facilities in East Rutherford. According to a report, it’s only a matter of time before he signs with the practice squad.

“Former Cowboys RB Phil Mafah is visiting Giants today and expected to sign with [the Giants’] practice squad,” Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reported.

Mafah, a sophomore out of Clemson, played only one game with the Cowboys last season. In fact, it was against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 18 (34-17 win for New York). He had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, as well as two receptions for 11 yards.