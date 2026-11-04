Commanders reportedly disrupt NFC East rival NY Giants’ backfield plans with Robert Henry Jr.

As the New York Giants push to stay in contention for the NFC East crown, their pursuit of backfield help has extended well beyond Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, including a recent waiver-wire check on Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Henry Jr.

That door closed quickly when the Washington Commanders claimed Henry off waivers for the rest of the regular season. According to a report from NFL insider Ben Standig, the Giants were among the teams interested in Henry after Seattle cut ties with the rookie.

The move comes as no surprise for Washington, which has been decimated by injuries in the backfield. With both Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined, adding Henry gives the Commanders much-needed depth at the position.

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Meanwhile, the Giants continue to survey the league for alternative backfield upgrades. Despite persistent rumors linking them to Taylor, recent reports indicate New York has also explored trade possibilities for Baltimore Ravens workhorse Derrick Henry.

We have claimed RB Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle pic.twitter.com/KrBsy1cjmu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2026

Henry Jr.’s potential impact on the Commanders

Henry originally joined Washington as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA, spending the entire offseason program, training camp, and the preseason in their system before being signed to the practice squad.

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Because he is already well-versed in Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme, cadence, and terminology, the coaching staff can plug him into the game plan immediately without an onboarding ramp-up period.

With Croskey-Merritt and McNichols out of the mix, Washington’s active backfield leans heavily on pass-catching and complementary specialists like Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White. Henry—who averaged 6.9 yards per carry in his final collegiate season and flashed explosive burst in August—provides the downhill, between-the-tackles running punch that can alleviate the grind on the veteran change-of-pace backs.

Key takeaways

The Washington Commanders claimed running back Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle.

running back Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle. The New York Giants explored trade options for Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

trade options for Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Robert Henry Jr. averaged 6.9 yards per carry during his final collegiate season.

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